On the day when KOBs were penalised for fielding an ineligible player in their match against Walukuba Barbarians, home-based Tororo Crest have been left to go scot-free.

Tororo Crest, coached by former Kenya Simbas halfback Edwin “Archman” Achayo, have given teams in Pool A during the Mileke Border 7s a run for their money. Heathens had to come from behind and beat them by 17-15 but Buffaloes and Rams were no match for Tororo Crest.

The boost in performance owes credit to Kenyan-based players, some of whom are active in the ongoing SportPesa Kenya 7s Series

Brighton Bakasa was one of the two players found to have been fielded illegally by Elgon Wolves during the XVs playoffs two months ago.