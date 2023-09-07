James Odoch has ruled out seven-time champions Express FC out of the title race for the 2023/24 even before kick off the campaign.

The former Red Eagles, SC Villa and Cranes midfielder revealed that the target will be to finish in the top four given the quality at his disposal.

“We are not targeting winning the league title this season because of the material (quality of players) and the prevailing situation at the club,” Odoch told Monitor Sport.

“I want us to make top four finish this term because I plan to build the team around many youngsters from the Junior team.”

The Red Eagles did lose several key players in the window but retained some key players from last season like Hussein Ssenoga, Andrew Kaggwa, goalkeeper Abdul Kimera and Pascal Ngoobi among others.

They also could see last season’s top marksman Allan Kayiwa make a U-turn and stay at the club after agreeing no deal with anyone else so far.

In has come experienced Emmanuel Wasswa (on loan from KCCA), Andrew Kawooya, Seif Batte and highly rated forward Alpha Ssali as well as Isaac Waigona.

Last season, the oldest club currently in the Premier League finished 10th on the 15-team log.