Uganda’s win against Niger on Thursday night was not enough to send them to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cranes, despite securing a 2-0 win at Grand Stade Marrakech in Morocco, didn’t make the cut for next year’s continental showpiece in Ivory Coast.

Abdu Aziizi Kayondo and Joseph Ochaya scored two goals in the first half to guide Uganda to victory.

However, the goalless draw between Algeria and Tanzania in Annaba meant the latter sailed through in second place.

Uganda went into the final group game on 4 points and needed to win to stand any chance of qualifying.

Additionally, there was also need to have results from the other group game play in their favour and this meant Algeria winning.

Aziz Kayondo celebrates his goal against Niger trailed by Joseph Ochaya (L) the scorer of Cranes second | Credit: FUFA

In the game played at Grand Stade Marrakech, Kayondo fired Uganda into the lead in the 17th minute. An intended cross found itself into the back of the net, beating the goalkeeper who remained static.

With six minutes to the end of the opening half, Ochaya doubled the advantage for the Cranes scoring from close range.

He was well stationed to flick Milton Karisa’s effort into the back of the net.

The second half had minimal scoring opportunities with Uganda playing cautiously to protect the lead.

Tanzania on the other hand in Algiers defended resiliently to earn a point that helped them move to eight points and thus qualify for AFCON.

Algeria finished on top of Group F with 16 points while Niger came last on 2 points.

Uganda Cranes XI that started. against Niger | Credit: FUFA

Uganda Cranes Starting XI: Salim Omar Magoola (GK), Elvis Bwomono, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Halidi Lwaliwa, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Faruku Miya, Fahad Bayo, Milton Karisa, Joseph Ochaya