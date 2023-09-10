Vipers SC fans had their Fun Day Out at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Sunday and the event was graced by club president Lawrence Mulindwa.

The activities on the day included a Fans Cup that had B-13 taking on Favoured Carpenters in the final and the former won 1-0 courtesy of Faizal Ssevume.

B-13’s triumph earned them three million shillings, a bull, a set of jerseys and a ball. The first and second runners-up walked away with two million and one million shillings respectively. They also walked away with a set of jerseys and a ball.

The competition’s top scorer (Moses Ssekiziyivu) was given a ball and Ugx 600,000.