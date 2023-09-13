Cameroon and Namibia took the two top spots in Group C to complete the list of African nations that have qualified for Africa’s biggest event – the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The Indomitable Lions saw off Burundi 3-0 in Cameroon on Tuesday night to take top spot in the group on 7 points while Namibia finished second with 5 and Burundi missed out by just a point.

The two will be part of the Afcon finals draw on October 12 ahead of the tournament that will kick off on 13 January 2023.

Cameroon, five-time African champions won the tournament in 1984, the last time it was hosted in Cote d’Ivoire.

QUALIFIED ✅



The Indomitable Lions have booked their tickets to a historic 21st #TotalEnergiesAFCON appearance! 🦁🇨🇲#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/vjh7wynasX — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 12, 2023

The tournament will have 12 former African Champions including last edition’s winners Senegal who will be desperate to defend the title in West Africa.

Geographical Representation

West Africa has a strong representation in hosts Cote d’Ivoire, holders Senegal, five time champions Cameroon, four time winners Ghana as well as 2013 winners Nigeria.

Others from the region are Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

🌍 24 teams

🏆 1 dream



The stage is set 🥁



We are #TotalEnergiesAFCON ready, are you ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/DWgKG4VCaT — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 12, 2023

Tanzania returns for a second finals and holds the East African flag while Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and record holders Egypt represent the North.

The Central has DR Congo and Equatorial Guinea while South Africa leads the cast from the South that has 2012 winners Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique.

The Qualified Nations are:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia