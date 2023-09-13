The 55th season of the Ugandan topflight league is upon us, with Vipers aiming to join record holders SC Villa as the second club to win the title three seasons in a row.

Will the chasing pack do enough to the double winners usurped at the end of the 2023/24 season?

NEC becomes another different side to feature in the Premier League having never done so.

Have they along with the returning Mbarara City and Kitara done enough preparations to avoid a relegation battle or even challenge the status quo high up the table?

Here is a look at how all the 16 clubs have prepared for the league that kick offs this weekend.

VIPERS SC

Vipers Sports Club being crowned champions of the 2022-2023 StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Few would argue that Vipers were fortunate to retain the title last season after Villa slipped on the last day.

That would have left Lawrence Mulindwa unimpressed despite the club claiming its first ever double and ditched Alex Isabirye for Brazilian Leonard Leiva.

However, despite investment in a foreign legion that has among others Mauritanian Mohamed Ekbad Salem, Ghanian Fumador Asiwome and Brazilians Giancarlo Rodrigues (has since left) and Luis Otavio, the start to life hasn’t been easy losing the Fufa Super 8 quarter final to BUL and also failing at the first hurdle in the Caf Champions League.

Yunus Sentamu Credit: John Batanudde

They have ditched quite a number of players including fan favorite Frank Zaga Tumwesigye, Karim Ndugwa, Disan Galiwango and home boy Musa Ssali but retained the team’s core that has Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Livingstone Mulondo and goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

With other additions like Paul Mbowa, Grant Matsiko and David Bagoole, they look the team to beat again but how long will Leiva be in charge remains the question given the never ending sackings at Kitende.

KCCA

KCCA FC Credit: John Batanudde

The Kasasiro haven’t won a league title in four years but this looks like a season they can end the wait.

They started their preps early by bringing in a new staff led by Portuguese Sergio Traguil who has had a chance to sign his own players from Angola, Brazil to mix with the Ugandan legion.

Losing Allan Okello, Brian Majwega, Geofrey Wasswa and goalie Benjamin Ochan could be detrimental but Sergio has had enough time and practice matches to test the available lot.

Their biggest undoing over the past few seasons has been performances beyond Lugogo and it doesn’t seem to have improved if trial matches away to UPDF and Maroons are anything to go by.

Sergio Traguil having a feel of MTN Omondi Stadium. Credit: KCCA FC

There could also be a distraction on the continent if they were to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages but they have a big squad to deal with all competitions.

The season could also prove pivotal for the ever-promising Moses Waiswa, Muhammad Shaban and injury prone Julius Poloto.

At the moment, KCCA look the most of genuine contenders to Vipers’ throne and they can dare to dream.

SC VILLA

Had the Villa fans behaved last season, they would be the defending champions at the moment for the two points deduction after hooliganism acts in defeat to Wakiso Giants.

Villa were a surprise package and only lost the title on the final day with a loss to URA and they wont have the luxury this season as opponents will now take them more serious than they did until the last stages of the previous season.

Off the pitch, they got a huge sponsorship of Linglong Tire Company and got in a new technical staff led by Serbian Dusan Stojanovic.

Gavin Kizito Credit: SC VILLA

Despite losing top scorer Charles Bbale and skipper Gift Fred, they have maintained their key squad members in Umar Lutalo, Ivan Sserubiri, Kenneth Ssemakula and also added prodigal sons Charles Lwanga and Gavin Kizito.

They may not be at the level of Vipers or KCCA at the moment but with a fan base that pushes them home and away and added motivation after getting close last season, they are likely to push the big boys all the way.

EXPRESS FC

Kayiwa is joined by teammates to celebrate winner against URA Credit: Express FC MEDIA

James Odoch has already taken his team out of title contention following slow business in the window but they don’t look as bad as people think.

The Red Eagles have signed some interesting youngsters like Andrew Kawooya and Alpha Ssali as well as the experienced heads in Emmanuel Wasswa, Brian Majwega, Seiff Batte and Isaac Waigona among others.

Retaining Hussein Ssenoga who was the revelation of the season at the club has been vital but losing Denis Otim, Joseph Akwandanaho and potentially Allan Kayiwa will hurt.

But like Villa last season, don’t rule out a surprise factor at Wankulukuku as they head into the campaign without distractive media attention.

URA SC

URA XI against KCCA in the Fufa Super 8 Credit: John Batanudde

The four-time champions always head into campaigns with optimism but end up irritating their fans.

But could this be a season they return to glory days? Maybe yes given their performance in the Fufa Super 8 as they showed they can ably compete with the big boys.

What has always lacked at the club is consistency and it remains to be seen whether can improve on that.

They have acquired some exciting prospects in Denis Otim, Namanya, Moses Aliro, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and also kept the core of the team led by Hudu Mulikyi, Said Kyeyune and the highly rated Ibrahim Dada.

For now, it’s the inexperienced Fred Muhumuzza in charge after the demise of Sam Timbe and who they bring in to work with him could determine their season as well.

BUL FC

BUL FC

After lifting the Uganda Cup and now the Fufa Super 8, BUL believe they can challenge the status quo.

The Jinja based side fell off the challenge in the second half of the season after losing Karim Ndugwa but have done their preps early.

New coach Abbey Kikomeko has an opportunity to prove his worth at a well funded club and has brought in players that understand him best led by Joel Madondo.

Their biggest undoing seems to be lack of goals as evidenced in the Super 8 but no team wants to face a fit BUL and will ask a few questions this season again.

MAROONS

Maroons in action against Villa in the Fufa Super 8 Credit: John Batanudde

Maroons played a vital role in determining the title destiny last season as they got points off all contenders at the tail end of the season.

Muhammad Ssenfuma’s charges again look to put up spirited performances having kept most of their important players from last season save for goalie Simon Tamale whose replacement Hannington Ssebwalunyo is another proven custodian.

Cementing topflight status will be the main target but expect them to challenge for a top half finish again.

WAKISO GIANTS

Wakiso Giants players celebrate goal against Express FC Credit: John Batanudde

Arguably the most exciting team last season but suffered with the loss of Ibrahim Kasule and Frank Ssebuufu to New York Red Bulls II in January.

In addition to the two, the Purple Sharks have lost Shariph Kimbowa and Moses Aliro as well as the ever-reliable Grant Matsiko in the window.

However, with Rahmat Ssenfuka, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Lawrence Bukenya, Ambrose Arinda, Paul Willa, George Kaddu, Bashir Ssekagya and Apollo Kagogwe among others, they have kept the team core.

The addition of Muhammad Ssenoga Kagawa and Andrew Samson Kigozi should solve the goal scoring conundrum but the two haven’t been as lethal in the pre-season games so far played which leaves a big question.

Nevertheless, expect them to play their exciting game and not many teams fancy facing them especially at their Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

ARUA HILLS

Arua Hill vs Police Credit: John Batanudde

A lot has gone under the water at the Kongolo since the end of last season with several key players including skipper Rashid Toha leaving.

In addition, their home base at Barifa where not many teams wanted to visit is no longer available as they move to Paridi in Adjumani.

They don’t look so ready and only made the final fixtures after an appeal but with charismatic Livingstone Mbabazi in the dugout, he will put up a team ready to challenge any team in their face.

GADDAFI

Credit: John Batanudde

Gaddafi is back to their home after playing most of their games at Kakindu last season.

However, they haven’t had the luxury to make marquee signings like they did last season and also let experienced Wasswa Bbosa leave.

David Mutono is the man in charge and could do with potentially youngsters as opposed to the team that was in place last season.

It could prove to be a long season for the army side after also being in the relegation mix last season following abysmal show in the second half of the season.

SOLTILO BRIGHT STARS

Keeping Emmanuel Loki, Ibrahim Kasinde, Noordin Bunjo and Nelson Ssenkatuka as well as defensive kingpins Warren Bbule and Andrew Kyambadde means new coach Joseph Mutyaba has the core of the team that did well last season under Asaph Mwebaze.

They have also added a few exciting players in Samuel Kato, John Kokas Alou and David Kizza which brings excitement to the side that will play their 10th season in the division.

BUSOGA UNITED

Laban Tibita left Busoga United Credit: John Batanudde

The Jinja based side continues to survive relegation by a whisker and the trend seems will go on this season given there haven’t been vibrant additions to the team.

Their biggest issues have always been administrative and nearly missed out this season for failure to present licensing requirements standards at the start.

Could this be the season they go down after tempting the relegation devil on several occasions? We wait to see.

UPDF

UPDF Team

Pius Ngabo will be in charge of a Premier League side for the first time after working under John Ayala Luyinda at Wakiso Giants and previously under Kefa Kisala and Abdallah Mubiru among others.

His main job will be to help the team stabilize in the division after exchanging UPL for Big League in the previous campaigns but it will be a hard job after the club lost many good players in the window.

NEC

Hussein Mbalangu

One of the best prepared teams going by business in the transfer window. Since promotion, they have got Hussein Mbalangu as the man in charge and has signed several experienced players to ensure the team not only stays up but also challenges for the crown.

Hosting at Lugogo could deprive them of the home advantage they enjoyed at Bugolobi in the Fufa Big League though.

MBARARA CITY

Wasswa Bbosa | Credit: John Batanudde

With Wasswa Bbosa at the helm and Mbarara City returning to Kakyeka, the Ankole Lions will feel confident of surviving an immediate return to the lower division.

But the administration must do their work in ensuring payment of players as failure to could destroy their efforts like it happened when they went down.

KITARA

Arguably among the most prepared teams not only among the newcomers but across the division as well.

Ramathan Dudu celebrates his winner against NEC | Credit: John Batanudde

Under Brian Ssenyondo, Kitara has signed several experienced players in Brian Aheebwa, Denis Omedi, Jude Ssemugabi, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga, Najib Iga and Samson Kasozi among others.

In addition to Paul Mucureezi, Crispus Kusiima, Clinton Kamugisha, they have enough quality to challenge any opponent but for now, target must be survival.

Not playing their home games at Kigaaya could also affect their campaign at the start but the team looks stable on and off the pitch.