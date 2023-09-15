Coach Hussein Mbalangu will be the centre of attraction as newly promoted Mbarara City FC and NEC FC face off on Friday at Kakyeka Stadium.

The tactician will be facing his former pay masters. He worked for the Ankoke Lions for four months between September 2021 and January 2022.

He will be hoping to have a good start as the new season gets underway.

“We planned well for this trip and arrived early, ensuring ample rest for the team. Our preparations have been meticulous over the past 8 weeks, and this away game is no different. We understand the significance of this match, because every team would want to start the season on a high. The team is brimming with energy, and we believe it is within our ability to secure maximum points.” He said.

NEC travel to Mbarara with some of their key players sidelined with injuries. Some of these include Tonny Kiberu, Brian Mato and Hood Kaweesa.

The coach can however look to new signings like Samson Kirya, Rashid Okocha, Kevin Kyeyune and Ronald Kaye to pick maximum points on the road.

On the other hand, Mbarara City FC has also undergone several changes since winning promotion to the top League.

Wasswa Bbosa is the new coach and this will be his first competitive game in charge.

He has equally made several signings including Innocent Wafula, Joshua Akandwanaho and Pius Kaggwa among others.

For today’s game, Mbarara City will be without the trio of Stephen Othieno, Frank Kasumba and Edward Namaasa who have minor knocks.

The two teams faced off twice in the FUFA Big League last season and both encounters ended in draws.