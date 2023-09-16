Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023 – Match Two

RESULT: Uganda 36-19 Burkina Faso

Despite Uganda winning their second match during the Paramount Garments Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023, head coach Tolbert Onyango is concerned about his team’s defense.

Uganda beat Burkina Faso by 36-19 points but the West Africans scored three near-identical tries against them.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports after the match, Onyango opined that it is due to ‘underestimation’ of the opponents.

“I think we just need to get into the game when we are properly focused on the job at hand. There is a bit of underestimation of the opponents but the guys recovered quickly and we managed to put points on the board,” Onyango said.

All the conceded tries came after missed tackles in the middle of the Ugandan defensive line. The one against Algeria in the first match was also in similar fashion.

“Obviously, the defense is an issue and we’ve had a chat with the boys. Let’s see how it goes against Zimbabwe,” Onyango added briefly.

Philip Wokorach

With the two wins, Uganda has progressed to the Cup Quarterfinals but they will have to battle for top spot against Zimbabwe.

Onyango concluded that the right mindset will see his charges across the line against the hosts who also have two wins in the bag.

“Yes, we didn’t do ourselves any favours by conceding nineteen points. So (it’s) all up to us to pick it up against Zimbabwe and hopefully, we shall pitch when our minds are set right.”

That Pool C deciding-match will kick off at 5.40 p.m. EAT.