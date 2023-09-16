Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 – Match Three

RESULT: Zimbabwe 35-05 Uganda

Zimbabwe Cheetahs were too hot for Uganda to handle in the final match of Day One during the Paramount Garments Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023. The hosts beat the defending champions, 35-05, in front of an electric crowd at the Harare Sports Club.

This was a carbon copy of last year’s edition when Uganda played in front of their home fans, going all the way to winning the title.

Zimbabwe capitalised on Uganda’s mistakes from earlier in the day to score quick tries and stay out of touching distance of Uganda. They led by 14-00 at half-time.

After the break, Uganda continued to leak tries through the middle as they had done against Algeria and Burkina Faso which hindered their comeback. The situation got out of hand from 14-05 up to 35-05 as Zimbabwe broke Uganda’s resolve down.

Post-match remarks from Coach Tolbert Onyango after Zimbabwe.



"In short… once you veer off the structure, it is a bit difficult to play together as a team."#RugbyAfrica7s pic.twitter.com/UOJOpPIE14 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 16, 2023

Onyango blamed Uganda’s disappointing performance in the match on the players abandoning the structure they had worked on for close to six months.

Thus, Uganda finished second in Pool C behind Zimbabwe. Burkina Faso and Algeria, in that order, complete the standings in the pool.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Uganda will face Zambia in the Cup Quarterfinals on Day Two. This fixture places them in the knockout bracket that has South Africa’s Blitzboks.