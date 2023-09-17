Uganda Premier League

Matchday One

Wakiso Giants FC vs Maroons FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Sunday, 17th September 2923

Kick-off: 3PM

Matchday One of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season will come to an end on Sunday with four games lined up.

One of those pits Wakiso Giants FC against Maroons FC at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

On paper, the aforementioned fixture looks interesting given the belief and approach of both coaches on how they want their teams to play.

John Luyinda at Wakiso Giants FC is clear and bold about playing a free flowing game and always empowers players to do so.

His counterpart at Maroons, Muhammad Ssenfuma has a similar approach and it is not surprising the Prison Warders were outstanding last season under his stewardship.

Therefore, the team for both teams on Sunday will be to make sure they earn a positive result in the first game.

Wakiso Giants FC and Maroons have faced off four times in the league with either side winning once and the other two engagements ending in stalemates.