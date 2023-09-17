Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 – Cup Semifinal

RESULT: South Africa 26-14 Uganda

An undefeated South Africa squad in the Cup Semifinals. The mountain Uganda had to climb in order to defend their Rugby Africa Men’s 7s title could not have been any bigger.

Uganda battled with the Blitzboks for about twelve minutes before conceding two unanswered tries to suffer a 26-14 loss. Before that moment, it had been tied at fourteen-all as the two teams exchanged converted tries.

Watch Uganda take on South Africa in the #RugbyAfrica7s Semifinal. pic.twitter.com/zJivJJ7qht — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 17, 2023

Uganda’s tries were scored by captains Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Ian Munyani. Both were converted by Philip Wokorach.

The loss marked the end of Uganda’s title defense but not the overall campaign in which tickets to the Olympic Games (through the Repechage) and the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series were up for grabs.

However, Pius Ogena sustained an ankle injury in the match which ruled him out of the tournament. Ogena had scored four tries for Uganda in addition to being the go-to ball carrier.

With this injury, coach Tolbert Onyango will have to change his starting line-up for the first time during this tournament.

Uganda will take on Zimbabwe in the 3/4th place playoff match in a repeat of the Pool C decider.