Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 – Bronze Medal Match

RESULT: Uganda 24-12 Zimbabwe

Tickets to the Olympic Games Repechage and World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series were available in the Bronze Medal match but for only one team, the winner.

Having been outclassed in the pool match on Day One, Uganda defeated Zimbabwe when it hurt the most on Day Two.

They came from behind in the first half to beat the hosts, 24-12, and finish in third place. Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Isaac Massanganzira, and Philip Wokorach (2) scored the tries. Captain Ian Munyani converted Wokorach’s try in the last play as Uganda embarked on emphatic celebrations.

Ian Munyani Credit: Don Mugabi

Uganda will join eventual African champions Kenya, who qualified by virtue of reaching the Cup Final, in the 7s Challenger Series that will be played in 2024. Similarly, Uganda will also join South Africa (pending approval from the South African Olympics Committee) in the Olympic Games Repechage next year.

"It was always going to be difficult with South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe in this tournament… we are happy with 3rd place."



Coach Tolbert Onyango's words as Uganda concludes the #RugbyAfrica7s campaign. pic.twitter.com/zsynMDVBD2 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 17, 2023

Coach Tolbert Onyango was visibly over the moon with the result which kept the Olympic dream alive and, equally importantly, his extended squad active throughout the year.

“For us, it is important that we now have qualified for the Challenger Series. I think there are going to be four or five legs of the same which is very important for us as a country. If we had missed out on that, that means our year is dead and the folks at home who are playing in the 7s series do not have anything to play for,” Onyango said.

The Uganda Men’s 7s national team will fly back home on Monday to join the rest of the country in the off-season break.

What were Uganda’s results in the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 tournament? Uganda played six matches, won four, drew none, and lost three during the two-day tournament in Harare, Zimbabwe.



Pool C Matches (Day One):

Uganda 45-07 Algeria

Uganda 36-19 Burkina Faso

Zimbabwe 35-05 Uganda



Knockout Matches (Day Two):

Uganda 29-15 Zambia

South Africa 26-14 Uganda

Uganda 24-12 Zimbabwe