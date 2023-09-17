Wakiso Giants FC endured a frustrating Sunday afternoon following a heavy defeat to Maroons FC.

The two aforementioned teams were playing their first game of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season.

In the game played at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, the Prison Warders earned a convincing 3-0 win to star the new season on an impressive note.

Darius Ojok bagged a brace while Abraham Tusubira added the other goal as the Prison Sentries collected maximum points.

Ojok fired Maroons into an early lead, scoring inside the opening minute of the game.

Wakiso Giants FC nearly levelled matters in the 25th minute but Rahmat Ssenfuka saw his effort hit the crossbar.

Instead it was Ojok who came haunting again, getting his second on the day, four minutes after the hour mark and the visitors led 2-0 going into the break.

The icing on the cake for Maroons FC came in the 79th minute with Tusubira putting the game beyond Wakiso’s reach.

The two teams return to action next weekend with Wakiso Giants FC hosting Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Saturday before Maroons FC welcome SC Villa to Luzira the following day.