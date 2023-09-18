Result

Abu Salim 3-1 KCCA

Abu Mayanja goal midway the second half could be pivotal when KCCA host Libya’s Abu Salim in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kasasiro, on return to the continent after close four years were beaten 3-1 at Stade Rades, Tunisia on Sunday.

Sergio Traguil side also finished the match with man down after Musitafa Mujjuzi was given marching orders in the second half.

In the second leg to be played at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende in a week’s time, KCCA need to win 2-0 to advance to the group stages of the second most lucrative club competition on the continent.