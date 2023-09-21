Fred Muhumuza wants URA to get their campaign started when they host Gaddafi at Mehta Grounds, Lugazi on Friday.

The four-time champions fired blanks in their opening match away to UPDF and failure to pick a result at home will pile pressure on the young tactician who reports indicate will be replaced by David Obua soon.

“In the first game, we didn’t get the result we desired but being at home, we shall hope to maximise the advantage in front of our fans,” he told the media.

In Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Shariph Kimbowa, Ibrahim Dada and Moses Aliro among others, the tax men have enough in their attacking armory to threaten the Jinja based army side.

On the other hand, Gaddafi were beaten 2-1 by champions Vipers and will be eager to avoid successive defeats early on.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

In the past four league meetings, URA boosts of two wins and one defeat.

They won the last meetings 4-0 at the same venue with Joseph Ssemujju, Bruno Bunyanga, Said Kyeyune and Ibrahim Dada scoring the goals.

Friday September 22, fixtures 4pm

URA vs Gaddafi – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi

Kitara vs UPDF – Masindi Sports Stadium

NEC vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Saturday September 23, fixtures 4pm

BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha

Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm

Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira