Kenya Shujaa win Rugby Africa Men's 7s 2023 to qualify for Olympic Games Paris 2024 Credit: From Kenya Rugby Union

Kenya beat South Africa, 17-12, to clinch the Paramount Garments Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 championship in Harare, Zimbabwe last weekend.

Here are the final rankings from the tournament played at the Harare Sports Club:

Final Rankings (*Qualified for World Rugby 7s Challenger Series 2024):

  1. Kenya* – champions
  2. South Africa
  3. Uganda
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Zambia
  6. Burkina Faso
  7. Madagascar
  8. Nigeria
  9. Tunisia
  10. Namibia
  11. Algeria
  12. Cote d’Ivoire

This tournament also doubled as the Olympic Games qualifier with only one team booking their ticket to Paris 2024. Thus, champions Kenya will represent Africa. First and second runners-up South Africa and Uganda respectively qualified for the Olympic Games Repechage.

In addition to the Olympic Games, Kenya also qualified for the World Rugby 7s Challenger Series 2024 having been relegated from the 7s World Series last season. They will join Uganda in the second-tier series.

Ernest Akorebirungi joined Kawowo Sports in July 2019 after one year as a student volunteer at the Makerere University Games Union. In his role as rugby correspondent, he offers unique insight and analysis...

