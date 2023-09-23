Vipers Sports Club have unveiled Congolese forward Eric Kenzo Kambale on a two-year deal.

The Venoms announced the acquisition of the lethal forward to bolster their attacking line.

The striker is making a return to the Uganda Premier League after a year away when he left Express FC.

He joined Al Merrikh at the start of the 2022/23 season but with the current insurgence in Sudan, the striker had to find another team.

It should be noted that Brazilian forward Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez left the club just after two months and Kambale comes in as a direct replacement.

At Express FC, Kambale won the Uganda Premier League and CECAFA Kagame Cup scoring 33 goals in 84 appearances.

He becomes the eighth signing for Vipers’ joining Grant Matsiko, Richard Matovu, David Bagoole, Patrick Mbowa, Mohamed Salem Ekbad, Fumador Asiwome and Allan Okello.