SC Villa defender Arnold Odong is glad to finally get off the mark at his new club.

Odong scored the leveller as SC Villa and Maroons played to a one-all draw in the Uganda Premier League in Luzira on Sunday, September 24.

“I am proud and glad to score my first goal at SC Villa,” Odong was quoted by SC Villa’s official website.

“I will keep giving my best on the pitch, whether it’s in defence or contributing in attack when the opportunity arises. Our goal is to continue improving and working together as a team,” he added.

“We knew Maroons FC would be a tough opponent, it was a closely contested match. We showed great character to come back from a goal down and secure a draw.”

Credit: John Batanudde

After picking a point in two games played so far in the league, Odong said that as a team they are doing all it takes to see that they get better results.

“We want to climb up the league table and compete at the highest level. We are committed and our effort is commendable,” he concluded.

The Joogo have so far played two games, in the opening game, they fell to Kitara FC in a 2-1 loss before sharing spoils with the Prison Wardens.

Next, SC Villa will host NEC FC in the UPL at Muteesa II Stadium on Friday, September 23.