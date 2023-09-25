Overview: Ronald Kiyimba, the executive director of the group believes that this game popularly known as "Kaasabwongo" will help bridge the gap between the physical and non-physical games.

Mind Games are famed for their unquestionable ability to evoke the brains, simulate reasoning capacities and like other forms of games to relieve one’s stress and fatigue.

KNOW-HOW, a fast developing kind of mind game in Uganda religiously affiliates to the cluster aforementioned.

This game is breaking ground and has now spread wings to the areas of Wakiso district in Entebbe and Nkumba (Katabi Town Council).

The KRBU CKNOD Class at Makerere University has effortlessly spread the KNOW-HOW mind game to Entebbe and Nkumba areas in Wakiso district with lively demonstrations at Entebbe Public Library and Munnange Counseling Center within Nkumba University.

Ronald Kiyimba, the executive director of the group believes that this game popularly known as “Kaasabwongo” will help bridge the gap between the physical and non-physical games.

Ronald Kiyimba demonstrates the KNOW How game to staff and interns at Munnange Counseling Center | Credit: David Isabirye

“The KNOW-How game is important for many people who can not engage in many physical games. It is a game for the mind and helps in decision making, critical thinking and development of vocabulary” Kiyimba stated.

Kiyimba is enthusiastic that the KNOW HOW game will drastically grow through leaps and bounds in Uganda as it further helps the people in decision making, critical thinking and development of vocabulary.

KNOW-HOW game demonstration at Entebbe Public Library | Credit: David Isabirye

Entebbe Municipal’s Community Development Officer (CDO) Tracy Kambejja warmly embraced this game and has to this effect vowed to support its development within the schools in the municipality and other areas.

“The KNOW-HOW game is good for the mind. It helps in critical thinking and concentration. It will be useful for the people. We intend to liaise with the schools within Entebbe Municipality” Kambejja remarked.

There are bold and deliberate plans to extend partnerships with NGO’s and other Community Based Organizations as Munnange Counseling Center that is found in Nkumba University.

The game will be played regionally, nationally, on a regional level, continentally and in international events as the Commonwealth Games.