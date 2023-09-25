Overview: The 2023 Kids of Africa Sanitation run will take place on Sunday, 15th October with the start and finishing points at Kids of Africa village in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council. There are three categories; 5KM, 10KM and 21 KM.

The annual Kids of Africa run is back after a break of about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world.

This year’s run will be embedded along the sanitation theme and will take place on Sunday, 15th October 2023.

Official launch of the Kids of Africa run 2023 at Sheraton Kampala Hotel | Credit: David Isabirye

The run will have three different categories in the 5KM, 10KM and 21 KM (Half marathon) with running kits costing Ug.shs 25,000 per person.

The proceeds from the event will be used to construct modern toilets at Kitala primary school and St Paul Bulaga primary school in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district.

Previous projects were undertaken to construct modern toilets with 14 stances in Bugiri primary school and St Luke primary school.

“We expect over 1000 participants after early planning and marketing initiatives. There is a professional timing system and precise route course measurements in place. The purpose is to offer fun and a well-organized event for all ages and levels, including school children, adults and top level runners” Semmy Atim, director notes.

Paul Sserwadda, one of the pupils at Kids of Africa village with his speech. Sserwadda recently represented Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the youngsters at the launch of the 2023 Kids of Africa run | Credit: David Isabirye

Registration centres & fees:

The registration fee is Ug.shs 25,000 per individual. The registration centres include Kids of Africa – Bwerenga village Entebbe, Total Namasuba 2 (Entebbe road), Katabi Town Council Mayor’s office and the Madison building at Divine saloon at Kawuku and Abaita Ababiri branches.

Sponsors:

The sponsors and partners for this run include Yako bank, I &M Bank, MMAKS Advocates, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Katabi Town Council, Kids Pioneer primary school, Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) and Cranes High School.

For starters, the Kids of Africa Swiss African children’s village is located in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso district (4 KM off the Entebbe road).

It is a children’s home responsible for raising 108 vulnerable children who are accommodated in 10 homes with foster mothers caring for them.

2023 Kids of Africa run launch at Sheraton Kampala Hotel | Credit: David Isabirye