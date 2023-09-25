Overview: The SCB Cup returns after three years of no action. The tournament was launched in 2015 and it ran til 2019 before the occurrence of the pandemic.

6th Standard Chartered Cup | Key Dates

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Team registration closes

– Team registration closes Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Team Draws Press Conference

– Team Draws Press Conference Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Tournament happen

Standard Chartered Uganda has launched the sixth edition of the Standard Chartered Cup at the bank’s headquarters along Speke Road.

The five-a-side tournament will be held on Saturday, October 7. The game will have seven participants with a duration of 10 minutes.

This year’s tournament is set to attract 40 teams that will be determined on a first-come-first-serve basis. The 40 teams will be pitted in eight groups.

At the a press conference, the acting CEO of Standard Chartered Uganda, Kelvin Musana, revealed how their partner Liverpool has made the experience smooth and possible.

I am extremely proud of our partnership with Liverpool FC which enables us to work together to create and deliver unique, money-can’t-buy experiences such as this. I look forward to enjoying some friendly, but exciting, competition among our 40 corporate peers for the chance to win the Grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip to watch a match live at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club. I would like to appeal to all invited corporates to take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible as it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. I want to thank all the past participating organisations, and our media partners for supporting us on this journey. Kelvin Musana

Musana added that Liverpool legend Steve McManaman will be part of this year’s tournament, to add glamour to the experience.

We are delighted to host a Liverpool legend like Steve McManaman who will join us this year. Steve was and continues to be a role model for many – respected by his teammates, opponents, managers and fans alike. I am grateful to Steve for agreeing to travel here and share his experiences and insights to inspire all football-loving fans and all of us to aspire to greater heights, both on and off the pitch. Kelvin Musana

The FUFA CEO and Edgar Youth Program Director, Edgar Watson said that the tournament will held in a professional mode so as to get a legitimate winner.

As Edgars Youth Programme, we have experience handling the technical aspects of this SC Cup futsal tournament having managed it from inception in 2015. This year we will ensure fairness and professionalism in this competition through verification of the players to ensure no professional players participate. We have a competent team of game officials and the Technical Committee who will handle the tournament. Even though this a fun 10 minute, 5-aside tournament, it tends to be very competitive due to the grand prize so participants are urged to train well to cope adequately. The tournament allows participation of both male and female players. Edgar Watson

The winning team will be rewarded with a trip to Liverpool (United Kingdom), specifically the Anfield Stadium.

To register and be part of this tournament, the company should be a corporate associate of the bank.

Players in each team will be required a letter from their Human Resources confirming the employment of each of them. This will be accompanied by copies of their IDs before the registration deadline.