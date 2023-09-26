In Jinja (Saturday)

Jinja SSS v Tornado Bee

Jinja SSS 51 all out

Tornado Bee 52/1

Tornado Bee won by 9 wickets

In Jinja (Sunday)

Aziz Damani Ismaili v JACC

Aziz Damani Ismaili 180

JACC 66

Aziz Damani won by 114 runs

In Entebbe

Aziz Damani Development v Nyakasura

Nyakasura 81 all out

Aziz Damani Development 82/1

Aziz Damani Development won by 9 wickets

Aziz Damani Development tightened the chock hold on the top position in the premier division picking up their sixth win of the 50 Over League.

Damani Development picked up a 9-wicket win against the youngsters of Nyakasura at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe. The youngsters batted first but were no match for the strong bowling up of Damani folding for only 81 inside 24 overs. Aziz Damani Development needed only 10.1 overs to knock off the requirement to win by 9 wickets and remain unbeaten.

Tornado Bee remained on course to gain promotion to the top flight with a comfortable 9-wicket win against the hosts Jinja SSS. Simon Oketcho (6/15) was the pick of the bowlers for Tornado Bee with John Mpande (3/28) offering the support as the table leaders skittled out the hosts for 51. Tornado Bee needed only 5.5 overs to pick up their fifth win of the season which keeps them on top of the championship table. If they can maintain that position they will return to the top flight after one try.

Aziz Damani Ismaili Community picked up their fourth win of the season which moved them into third position. The visitors picked up a 114-run victory against the hosts JACC. The win keeps Aziz Damani Ismaili in touch with the top two sides as they also push for promotion to the top flight.