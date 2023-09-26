Overview: Police fought from a goal to snatch a 2-1 victory from Young Elephants’ jaws in the FUFA Big League game on Monday at Kavumba Recreation Grounds.

Police FC head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa admits that he was shocked by Young Elephants FC’s challenge and superb performance.

Speaking to Police FC media, the gaffer said since the team was new in the league, he hardly expected them to stage such a show.

“Being a new team we did not expect that challenge but am happy the boys fought back into the game,” Mugerwa said.

“We were surprised by going a goal down. But with a goal down we made changes that paid off positively and am happy for the response from my team,” he added.

Young Elephants took the lead through James Oola in the 21st minute after great attack move by the team.

Majid Musema laid in a well weighed cross from the right flank, Oola bravely dived to head the ball into the back of the net as Police’s defense were caught sleeping.

“The boys were not responding well to the instructions in the first half. The midfielders were timid and hardly took the game upfront which cost the team. We were caught unaware and easily conceded.”

“We realised early and introduced offensive players. We introduced (Tonny) Kiwalazi and (Denis) Kalanzi who gave us the drive going forward and we scored two goals,” he concluded.

Police returns to action on Saturday, September 30 as they visit Jinja North United.