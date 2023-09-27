Overview: Former stylish winger Hakim Nsibambii featured at UMEME, State House, Express and Lyantonde Football Clubs before retirement into coaching and private business.

Experienced football coach Hakim Nsibambi has vowed to work within his means in a bid to restore the glory of Lyantonde Football Club.

Nsibambi is now the head coach of the former Uganda Premier League, currently plying its trade in the Buganda regional league (third division).

“Lyantonde FC is a historic club. I am proud that I am part of this rich legacy having been a player at the club.” He opened up.

Lyantonde FC team talk session for the players and officials

“As the current coach and together with the rest of the back room staff and the club management, we shall work to the best of our ability and restore the club’s stature and fire-power.” He added.

As a player, Nsibambi was an immensely gifted midfielder who kissed the touchline with fancy dummies, quick change of feet, excellent take-ons and appealing deliveries into the goal area.

Hakim Nsibambi (extreme right)

He featured at UMEME, State House, Express and Lyantonde Football Clubs before retirement.

He was instrumental in the formation of Entebbe Young Football Academy and has since managed a couple of lower tier clubs as he also ventured into business enterprises.

At Lyantonde Football Club, Nsibambi is working alongside Godfrey Kateregga and Alex Mubiru as first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Lyantonde Footbal Club players

Lyantonde Football Club squad

The team has assembled a formidable squad of players ready to compete favourably with promotion to the FUFA Big League as the prime target.

Goalkeeper Richard Oroma joins from Mpumudde United.

Defender Abdul Nasser Ssebana crossed from Rushere, Reymond Keijagye was at Entebbe Kitinda Football Club.

Midfielder Kennedy Kirembeka was at Hope of Foundation, Martin Kajwiga (Legends), Ali Lutwaama (Mpigi United), Hakim Kawooya (Mpigi United), Patrick Baale (Lwanda Five Stars), Aramadhan Sebyuma (Igongo) and Shakir Lubega (Karoo Karungi)

The club president Umaru Nyanzi believes that with teamwork and determination from the players, coaches and fans, they will make it to the FUFA Big league enroute the desired top tier league.

Lyantonde Football Club president Umaru Nyanzi during a media interface

Lyantonde Football Club Season Squad 2023-2024

Goalkeepers : Richard Oroma, Henry Luberenga

: Richard Oroma, Henry Luberenga Defenders : Abdul Nasser Ssebana, Laurance Mugerwa, Anthony Muwonge, Reymond Keijagye, Malik Ntesibe

: Abdul Nasser Ssebana, Laurance Mugerwa, Anthony Muwonge, Reymond Keijagye, Malik Ntesibe Midfielders : Kennedy Kirembeka, Martin Kajwiga, Farook Kizito, Ali Lutwaama, Hakim Kawooya, Patrick Baale

: Kennedy Kirembeka, Martin Kajwiga, Farook Kizito, Ali Lutwaama, Hakim Kawooya, Patrick Baale Strikers: Hassan Busuulwa, Aramadhan Sebyuma, Christopher Ssekiziyivu Christopher

Technical Docket:

Head coach : Hakim Nsibambi

: Hakim Nsibambi 1 st Assistant coach: Godfrey Kateregga

Godfrey Kateregga 2nd Assistant coach: Alex Mubiru

Administration:

Club president: Umaru Nyanzi