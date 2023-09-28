Overview: Latibu Muwonge against Prince Dlomo will be the main fight at Kasana playground, Luweero on a night that will have 17 other bouts come 14th October 2023.

Saturday, 14th October 2023 (Kasana playground, Luweero)

WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout (8 Rounds):

Latibu Muwonge (Uganda) Vs Prince Dlomo (South Africa)

WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 Rounds)

Jjunju Power (Uganda) Vs Hamis Mwakinyo (Tanzania)

Feather weight (WBF Africa) – 10 Rounds

Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) Vs David Omolo (Kenya)

Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge will battle South African Prince Dlomo during the WBC Africa Junior Welter Elimination bout (8 rounds) on Saturday, 14th October 2023 at the Kasana playground in Luweero.

This will be the main fight on the night that will accommodate 17 other fights organized by Big Strikers.

Launch of the Luweero bouts by Big Strikers at IUEA main campus Kansanga in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Muwonge, the reigning Africa Boxing Union title holder vowed to give his best performance in the contest against the South African.

“I vow to fight on gallantly against the South African Prince Dlomo. He will have a lot of questions to answer that day” Muwonge stated at the launch held at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) in Kansanga.

Jjunju Power with his belt | Credit: David Isabirye

In the WABA Welter weight Africa Championship (10 rounds), Jjunju Power (Uganda) shall face Tanzania’s Hamis Mwakinyo.

Lt. Aldina Muzei (Uganda) will take on Kenyan David Omolo in the Feather weight (WBF Africa) title.

“The fights will take place at Kasana Luweero to give the people outside Kampala the opportunity to watch the best bouts involving international fighters. I urge the people to come up in big numbers and watch these international bouts” Sam Bunchanan, the chairman of Big Strikers noted on the choice of the venue.

Lt. Aldina Muzei, a feather weight professional boxer | Credit: David Isabirye

Other Bouts:

Justine Okello (Uganda) will face Nura Assumani Kabongo (Democratic Republic of Congo) during the non-title welter weight (8 rounds).

In the non-Title Super welter (8 Rounds), Fahad Mayombo will square up against Dan Oluoch.

The female junior Feather weight (6 Rounds) contest will witness Grace Nabasumba against Sandra Attermo from Sweden.

In other non-title bouts, Adam Lazaro will play Joseph Kasule, Salimat Tibesigwa against Christine Aja.

Luweero bred boxer Hassan Musuza will take on Shafic Lubwama.

Another Luweero based fighter Joseph Katabi will face Fahim Mubiru whilst Tom Sendijja shall be against Denis Ouma

In the feather Weight (6 Rounds), Faisal Mukibi will play Bheffe Tishebo from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Pasco Lukwago squares up against Majidu Kabonge, Hudson Muhumuza will entertain Sharif Ngobi, Shamir against Samuel Muloko.

Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi will play Patrick Kyeswa as Ronald Duko will take on Taafu Odoi for only four rounds.

The bouts will punch off as early as 4 PM and are expected to last through the late hours of the night.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) commissioned all these fights.

International University of East Africa is one of the main sponsors of these bouts.

