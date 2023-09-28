Overview: After leaving the head coach role, Noah "Jajja" Mugerwa has in a special way appreciated the Blessed Sacrament Kimanya school board, staff, students, technical team members and the entire community rendered to him from time to time.

Football tactician Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa has officially resigned from his role as head coach at Masaka based Blessed Sacrament Kimanya.

Mugerwa has penned an emotional message to his bosses at the school which he had served for close to eight years since 2015.

“Since 2015 when I was appointed as coach at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, I cherished every moment and times served. I am humbled as a depart. I give thanks to everyone who supported me” he wrote.

Mugerwa has in a special way appreciated the school board, staff, students, technical team members and the entire community rendered to him from time to time.

Jajja Noah Mugerwa

“I wish to extend my thanks to the school board, staff, students, technical team and the entire community for their support time to time. I am so much appreciative and my special thanks goes to mayor Kimanya Kabonera Owekitibwa Steven Lukyamuzi who appointed me as the school head coach (by then he was the head teacher)” he added.

During Lukyamuzi’s reign, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya won Buganda cup and regional schools championship twice for the very first time.

Over the years, the school has played at the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) national championships and got close to winning the title in 2018 when they lost to Buddo S.S in the finals.

A reasonable number of players have graduated through the school ranks as goalkeepers Saidi Ken and Derrick Were, James Penza Begisa, Umar Kayemba, Paul Wasswa, Atendele Geriga, Philbert Obenchan, Jacob Okao, Felix Okot, Gerrald Ogweti, Robert Mukongotya, Peter Mutebi, Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Ceaser Okello, among others.

Mugerwa’s resignation comes at a time when Frank Mulindwa also stepped aside from his role as head coach at Royal Giant High School and Munta Royal College.

His next decision and possible destination remain unknown at large.