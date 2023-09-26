Time immemorial; It has been recited aloud; “Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.”

These have been the seasons that football tactician Frank Mulindwa has endured at Royal Giant High School and Munta Royal College since June 2014.

Frank Mulindwa

Mulindwa, a CAF ‘C’ licensed coach officially tendered in his resignation following a stellar 9 year epoch at the helm.

“With delight, I relinquish my roles as team manager and head coach at Royal Giant High School, Munta Royal College and Royal Football Academy (ROFA)” Mulindwa revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Enviable achievements:

Besides assembling formidable teams in the age categories of U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-20, Mulindwa’s tenure has also witnessed him win a massive 36 trophies in all competitions.

These trophies won with Royal Giant High School entail 6 district championships, 7 regional championships, 1 Francophone, 2 Mulama cups, 5 Buganda regional championships, 1 schoolmate, 2 CAF schools titles (national and CECAFA region), 2 Kisubi Brothers University cups, 1 U-15 trophy, 2 U-16 trophies and 1 girls’ football trophy.

Six other trophies were won under Munta Royal College.

Shamulan Kamya, goalkeeper Royal Giant High School | Credit: David Isabirye

Rich pool of players nurtured:

Some of the players Mulindwa has nurtured over the years include Davis Ssekajja (SC Villa, national U-17 and U-20), Tom Kakaire (Mbarara City, national U-17 and U-20), Ivan Irinimbabazi (Soltilo Bright Stars, national U-17 and U-20), Issa Bugembe (national U-17 and U-20), Goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya (Solitlo Bright Stars, national U-17 and U-20), Samson Kasozi (Kitara, national U-17 and U-20), Ronald Kaye (NEC), Shafiq Kakande (Soltilo Bright Stars U-17), Derrick Were (Solitlo Bright Stars), Elvis Ssekajugo (Ssingo Ssaza and national U-17 captain), Ibrahim Kasinde (Soltilo Bright Stars and national U-20), Grace Senoga (Express), Godwin Kawagga (Gadaffi), Jimmy Ndalambi (Gadaffi), Hamuza Mulambuzi (Sports Club Villa), among others.

For the past three seasons, Mulindwa has also been head coach at Buweekula ssaza in the Buganda Masaza Cup, playing in the 2021 final (lost 2-0 to Buddu).

As the seasons have passed, indeed; Mulindwa’s innocence, diligence, exuberance, reverence and perseverance has been tested and proved.

His next destination remains undisclosed as he prefered to keep the cards as close to his chest.