There was jubilation all over East Africa after the region under three nations – Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania through the Pamoja bid won the hosting rights for Afcon 2027.

It will be the first time since 1976 that the tournament returns to the Cecafa region and also the first of its kind that will be hosted by three countries.

The Pamoja bid beat Botswana, Egypt and Senegal’s bids but that is only the start of the huge work as outlined by East African leaders in reaction to the big news.

Tanzania President, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu rejoiced but immediately instructed construction of two standard stadiums.

“We thank God that we have managed to host the biggest football championship in Africa (AFCON2027), collaborating with Kenya and Uganda,” she posted on X.

“I congratulate all of you who participated to ensure that our country gets this wonderful opportunity. I instruct the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to ensure that we make good preparations, including the completion on time and with high quality, of two new modern sports fields in Arusha and Dodoma.”

Her Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni looked beyond just football and stated that hosting Afcon will promote the countries’ economies through tourism.

“I received good news that our joint bid with Kenya and Tanzania to host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2027 was successful. I thank the organizers for putting up a good case for East Africa.

“This will promote our countries and positively impact our economies, especially the tourism sector.”

Kenya deputy President Rigathi Gachagua believes the effort by the leaders to show readiness by the heads of state played a big role in the success of the bid.

“It is quite exhilarating to receive the news that the joint bid by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has this afternoon been accepted by the Confederation of African Football.

“The Pamoja Bid fronted by H.E President Williams Ruto and the other Heads of State was one of its kind as it underscored our readiness to work together to ensure the competition comes to East Africa for the first time in its history.”

Meanwhile, Morocco won the bid to host Afcon 2025 that was recently supposed to be hosted by Guinea.