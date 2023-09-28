FUFA has confirmed Uganda Cranes will play an international friendly game next month despite not qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a statement released by FUFA on Wednesday, Uganda Cranes will face Mali on 13th October.

The National Football Senior team, Uganda Cranes will utilise the FIFA International break in October 2023. With the search for a new head coach for Uganda Cranes ongoing, FUFA has continued with the technical and sporting preparations of the team by lining up an international friendly match with Mali on 13th October 2023.The match will be played at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.” The statement confirmed.

With CAF confirming on Wednesday that East Africa (Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania) will host the 2027 AFCON edition, the three nations will embark on preparations both on and off the pitch.

Uganda had a disappointing journey in the Qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON edition, finishing third in Group F that had Algeria, Tanzania and Niger.