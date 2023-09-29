Friday Results

Gaddafi 1-2 Kitara

SC Villa 3-0 NEC

UPDF 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Three goals inside the first half were enough for SC Villa to beat NEC and get off the mark.

In the game played at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku, Villa started like a house on fire and took the lead through Umar Lutalo whose shot from just the edge found its way through Samson Kirya in the 10th minute.

The lead was doubled three minutes to halftime as John Paul Acire turned Patrick Kakande cross into his own net before Arnold Odong headed home in stoppage time before recess.

Kakande and Bogere celebrate Credit: John Batanudde

Villa’s first win of the campaign after defeat and draw against Kitara and Maroons respectively ends NEC’s perfect start to life in the topflight and lifts the Jogoos to 7th on the log. NEC stay second with six points.

Meanwhile, Kitara maintained their perfect to life on return to UPL with a come from behind 2-1 win against Gaddafi at Jinja while Wakiso Giants got off the mark with a 2-0 victory over UPDF in Bombo.