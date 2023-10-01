Charles Onen could be the first coach to release the final national team squad for the Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023 tournament.

With a fortnight until the tournament kicks off, Onen has named the twelve women who will represent Uganda in Monastir, Tunisia.

Uganda squad for Rugby Africa Women’s 7s 2023:

Agnes Nakuya (Thunderbirds) Grace Auma (Black Pearls) Lydia Namabiro (Black Pearls) Peace Lekuru Avengers) Sarah Kirabo (Avengers) Yvonne Najjuma (Thunderbirds) Mary Gloria Ayot (Thunderbirds) Maimunah Nassozi (Avengers) Sandra Amoli Lona (Thunderbirds) Ritta Nadunga (Black Pearls) Grace Nabaggala (Lady Pacers) Rachel Mufuwa (Black Pearls)

Of the twelve, only Lady Pacers’ Grace Nabaggala does not play in the country’s top tier women’s division.

Uganda finished fourth in last year’s tournament, behind champions South Africa, silver medallists Madagascar, and bronze medallists Tunisia (hosts).

This year, they are in Pool A with South Africa, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe (who finished 6th). It is the pool of death.

The overall winner will qualify automatically for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.