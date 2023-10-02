Overview: Baker Sakah's dream is to remain focused and make it to the world's best professional football leagues.

Three thirds of the world’s population of active professional footballers hail from typical humble backgrounds.

Many emerge strong from the poverty stricken conditions where the bare-minimum of at least a meal-a-day is mere reality.

Such players manuvoure through the most challenging and difficult situations of life with good equipment very scarce, appalling conditions of playing surfaces, resilience from fellow peers, cultural barriers, anti-social vices as drug abuse and the like.

Baker Sakah inside his Range Rover Sport car (2017 model) | Credit: David Isabirye

Baker Sakah dribbles the ball during a training session at Express Football Club

Promising explosive winger Baker Sakah, 21, affiliates to the aforementioned cluster.

Sakah is a former player at Uganda Premier League entity Express Football Club, one of the traditional clubs in Uganda alongside Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Sports Club Villa.

As a footballer, Sakah has always remained on the desired right course on and off the field of play with the right mental fortitude, work ethic in work works and competitive matches, the necessary diet and discipline.

Baker Sakah outside his Benz Coupe 2016

In fact, the exciting winger exactly understands hailing from the humble background with his feet on the ground.

His right saving culture has witnessed him acquire the dream car; a Range Rover Sport model 2017.

“Success is all about working hard and working to achieve your life dreams. Of course, It also calls for perseverance, patience and aggression at all times. Acquiring wealth as a football is a also a good push factor to many other footballers and the sportsmen family at large.” Sakah reveals in his calm persona.

The Range Rover 2017 is the latest addition to his collection that also has Benz Coupe 2016.

Range Rover Sport for footballer Baker Sakah | Credit: David Isabirye

Sakah’s dream is to remain focused and make it to the world’s best professional football leagues.

Of course, with his unquestionable attitude, rich talent and immense work ethic, Sakah is destined for the greater heights in life.

Baker Sakah at Express Football Club