Former African champions Zamalek survived a scare from minnows Arta Solar of Djibouti to make the 2023 Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

Following a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, Zamalek went down in Egypt to the shock of their fans.

The 2019 winners however fought back to clinch a 4-1 win which gave them a slight 4-3 aggregate win with the fourth goal coming late in the game.

It was also joy for Libyans as their two teams went into the money stages with Abu Salim eliminating Uganda’s KCCA 5-4 on aggregate despite a 3-2 defeat at Kitende.

Al Ahly Benghazi also won a tense penalty shootout in Kigali to eliminate Rayon Sport after a 2-2 aggregate draw despite both games being played in Rwanda.

Holders USM Alger of Algeria, Club Africain of Tunisia, South Africa’s duo of Sekhukhune and SuperSport United and Nigeria’s Rivers United also reached the stage.

The Caf Confederation Cup is the second most lucrative traditional club competition in Africa.

QUALIFIED TEAM TO THE GROUP STAGES

Zamalek (Egypt)

Abu Salim (Libya)

USM Alger (Algeria)

Academica (Angola)

Club Africain (Tunisia)

Future (Egypt)

Rivers United (Nigeria)

Diables Noirs (Congo)

Sekhukhune (RSA)

Sagrada (Angola)

SOAR (Guinea)

Dreams FC (Ghana)

Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Stade Malien (Mali)

SuperSport United (RSA)