Reigning champions look to emulate Kitara and BUL by winning their third game of the season against Mbarara City at Kakyeka.

They make the trip to the West in good form and want to build on that aware that victory will take them top of the log with a superior goal difference.

With wins over Gaddafi and Arua Hill, the Venoms will be favourites going into this clash against a side that have picked only a single point and lost their first home game to NEC.

However, the Ankole Lions coached by Wasswa Bbosa will want to build on their point away at Express in the last outing.

Murire muta abantu ba Mbarara.



Nimbendeza okwezi kusya n'esande nungi.



Tweshange aha Kishayi Kakyeeka nyenkyakare.



Mwiije mweena 🙏#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/fFhsxiOxqb — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) October 2, 2023

Despite missing several key players including Richard Wandyaka, Pius Kaggwa and Ronald Edwok, they still have fire power in former Venom Henry Kitegenyi, Methodius Jjungu and skipper Joseph Akwandanaho.

Vipers deadline day transfer arrivals Allan Okello and Eric Kambale are not in the squad and so is Ghana’s Fumador who sustained injury in pre-season.

But coach Neiva has enough armory to pick from with Yunus Sentamu, Mauritanian Ekbad Salem and Milton Karisa all available.

Former Mbarara City star Hilary Mukundane remains absent through injury.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

Vipers have won 4 of the previous 10 league meetings. [L2, D6]

The Venoms won both rounds the last time Mbarara City was in the topflight in 2022

Tuesday September 03, 2023

KCCA vs Maroons – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 6.30pm

Mbarara City vs Vipers – Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm