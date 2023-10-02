Overview: Rich submissions, confessions, debates, ideas, proposals and fresh suggestions were made during the 2023 Annual General Assembly (AGM) for the Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA).

The power of unity is key in forging constructive blocks, ideas and institutions.

United forces have time immemorial lobbied and agitated for successful projects therein.

It is upon this firm background that football coaches in the country through the Uganda Football Coaches’ Association (UFCA) have at all times fronted their deeds through their unifying body.

From the rich submissions, confessions, proposals, debates, ideas and fresh suggestions conveyed during the recently held Annual General Assembly (AGM) at Kenedia Hotel in the Kampala city slum of Katwe, one could straight away depict the future is fruitful and ripe.

L-R: Livingstone Kyambadde, Abu Mubaraka Wamboya and Frank “Video” Anyau smile during a group photo

Livingstone Kyambadde, the chairperson of Uganda Football Coaches Association summarized his submission with the positive deeds coaches ought to emulate as they execute their work.

As coaches, we had a successful Annual General Meeting. The coaches have to have trust in their work by doing things in one act. They should also note that their own families are very important. They have to build a strong social network, have the right mentors and the right ethics. Livingstone Kyambadde, chairperson Uganda Football Coaches Association

Badru Kaddu, the general secretary of Uganda Football Coaching Association (UFCA)

Coach pose for a group photo after the AGM at Kenedia Hotel in Katwe

Mujib Kasule, a celebrated coaching instructor with Confederation of African Football (CAF) reminded the coaches of their integral objectives and roles.

Kasule called for a complete overhaul of the system with total re-organization of their house.

For us as coaches to do the right things, we need the mind re-set now with re-organization. We need to follow the rules and regulations. Local players are developed by local coaches. We need to rethink the technical direction that starts with the coaches’ association. Mujib Kasule, CAF Coaching Instructor

L-R: Stephen Billy Kiggundu, Abdallah Mubiru, Charles Ayiekoh, Abu Mubaraka Wamboya and George Ssimwogerere

I am happy to see the recognition of the coaches at this Annual General Meeting. There have been positive deliberations and good ideas. These will drive us the coaches ahead. Raymond Timothy Komakech, head coach Ndejje University Football Club

Senior coaches pose for a group photo

L-R: Abdallah Mubiru, Sam Ssimbwa, George Lutalo and Badru Kaddu

I am contented that we benefited a lot from this AGM. Personal, my confidence has boosted and I am now believing in myself as a coach. It was a great AGM. Irene Husina, coach Nsambwe Primary School

Kitara Football Club head coach Brian Ssenyondo (extreme left) in discussion with the other coaches

It was a blend of the experienced and young coaches in attendance prior to the annual General Assembly for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) set to take place in Moroto, North Eastern region.

Other bodies of FUFA as schools, referees, Youth, FUFA Super League (FSL), Regional associations, Beach soccer and futsal also held their separate AGM’s.

FUFA official Kenyi Swalleh (extreme right) attended the Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA)

Coaches pose for a group photo after the AGM