Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards

September 2023 Winners:

Football: Kenneth Kimera (Wakiso Giants & Gomba)

Kenneth Kimera (Wakiso Giants & Gomba) Rugby : Isaac Masangazirra (Pirates & Rugby 7’s)

: Isaac Masangazirra (Pirates & Rugby 7’s) Ludo : Emmanuel Wamala (Uganda national Ludo team & Nansana Galaxy)

: Emmanuel Wamala (Uganda national Ludo team & Nansana Galaxy) Badminton : Husina Kobugabe

: Husina Kobugabe Kabaddi: Olivier Nalubega (Kyadondo S.S)

The Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards winners for September 2023 received their plaques and cash at Lazio Restaurant, Kololo in Kampala on Tuesday, October 3.

Five sports personalities from football, rugby, Ludo, badminton and Kabaddi were rewarded.

September 2023 winners show off their plaques | Credit: David Isabirye

Kenneth Kimera, a striker with Wakiso Giants and Gomba Lions won the football gong.

Isaac Masangazirra, a rugby player at Pirates Rugby Football Club and the Uganda Rugby 7’s team won in rugby sport.

Emmanuel Wamala of Nansana Galaxy won in Ludo sport. Husina Kobugabe was the best in badminton and Olivier Nalubega came top in Kabaddi.

Ludo player Emmanuel Mubiru shows off his plaque | Credit: David Isabirye

Nitty Gritty:

Mubiru, the best in Ludo is a member of Nansana Galaxy Ludo club.

He was instrumental in Uganda’s title defence of the Africa Ludo Championship in Durban city, South Africa.

Named as the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), Mubiru edged national teammates Betty Nagadya and Henry Mayanja to the gong.

“I want to thank my entire team as we traveled to South Africa and the management of the Uganda Ludo Federation. We did it despite the financial constraints we encountered” Mubiru stated in his victory speech.

Isaac Masanganzira show off his plaque and cash envelope

Uganda Rugby 7’s Isaac Massangazira beat fellow national team players Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Adrian Kasito the accolade.

Massangazira was pivotal for Uganda as they scooped bronze in Zimbabwe, booking a slot in the Repechage for the Olympics qualifiers.

Kibuli S.S, Gomba and Wakiso Giants’ striker Kenneth Kimera won in football.

With three goals in the Buganda Masaza football tournament for Gomba, Kimera also officially opened his goal scoring account in the Uganda Premier League at Wakiso Giants.

Isaac Mukasa hands over the award to footballer Kenneth Kimera (left)

He beat off Denis Omedi (Kitara) and George Masembe to the gong as he envisages an energized performance during the return leg against Buddu in the semi-finals.

“I am humbled to win this plaque. This is good motivation as Gomba visits Buddu in the return leg (semi-finals)” Kimera remarked.

Husina Kobugabe shows off her plaque

In Badminton, Husinah Kobugabe was considered ahead of Brian Kasirye and Gladys Mbabazi.

Kobugabe featured in two continental championships in West Africa (Benin and Cameroon); managing a gold (double with Mbabazi in Benin), silver (double with Mbabazi in Cameroon) and a bronze medal (singles in Benin).

“I want to thank my teammate (Gladys Mbabazi) in the doubles for the two tournaments in Benin and Cameroon. I also thank the Uganda Badminton Federation for the necessary support and the awards’ organizers” Mbabazi revealed.

Olivia Nalubega shows off her plaque

In Kabaddi sport, Olivia Nalubega, a student at Kyadondo S.S was outstanding ahead of Mubaraka Wandeka and Jovita Lubanga.

Real Stars Sports Agency executive director Isaac Mukasa attended the rewarding ceremony, flanked by the representatives of the sponsors; Resty Mbatidde Namugema (assistant relations manager, Fortebet Uganda) and Henry Zzimbe (head of marketing, Jude Colour Solutions).

L-R: Resty Mbatidde Namugema, Isaac Mukasa and Henry Zzimbe addressing the media at Lazio Restaurant, Kololo

These awards will return in November 2023 to reward the exceling crop of September.

In December 2023, the climaxing ceremony for the entire year will be held.

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards have been in existence for now five years.