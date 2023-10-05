Overview: It was a phenomenal game of basketball, either side had a fair share of possession as the lead kept swinging from one team to the other.

National Basketball League | Result

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

JT Lady Jaguars 67-70 KIU Rangers

KIU Rangers drew closer to their first National Basketball League final after extending their semifinal series lead against JT Lady Jaguars to 2-0.

Rangers defeated Lady Jaguars 70-67 in game two of the NBL Playoffs semifinals on Wednesday at YMCA Court, Nakawa.

It was a phenomenal game of basketball as the lead kept swinging from one team to the other.

The Lady Jaguars will feel undone having failed to level the series after digging deep to chase down the Rangers till the final minute.

JT Lady Jaguars led by three points (19-16) against the KIU Rangers after the first period.

Coming into the second period, the Rangers came back in style posting a 7-0 run to take the lead with a minute played.

Even though guard Ines Kanyamunza dropped eight points in the second quarter it was not enough to give her side the edge as the Lady Jaguars had a narrow 29-28 lead going into the long break.

With the game tied at 49-49, Sarah Ageno hit a huge three-point shot at the third-quarter buzzer to make it 52-49 in favour of the Jaguars.

In the final quarter, the Gambian power forward Dorcas Maronbera carried the Rangers on her shoulders dropping nine points to give her side the edge.

As the Jaguars tried to chase down, their best player on the floor Ageno fouled out at the time they needed her most.

Game 3 will call for the best from either side as the Rangers will have their sights on a maiden final and the Lady Jaguars fighting to stay in the series.

Maronbera put up a thrilling show dropping 22 points, pulling down seven rebounds and making five assists. Ines Kanyamunza and Rose Amaniyo added 17 and 16 points respectively.

For the Lady Jaguars, Sarah Ageno scored 20 points and Rhoda Nagitta added 11 as the only players that managed to hit double-digit scoring.

The two sides will meet on Sunday, October 8 in Game 3 which will decide either side’s fate.