University Football League | Result

MUBS 1-0 IUIU

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) defeated Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) 1-0 in the University Football League on Wednesday at MUBS Arena in Nakawa.

Defender Thomas Lasu’s goal earned MUBS the win in a game in which they struggled to impress.

Denis Onongo’s well-taken free-kick gave IUIU a wonderful chance to take the lead at the half-hour mark. The strong effort was palmed back into play by MUBS goalkeeper Andrew Otyeng, and Ismail Tamusula put it home, but it was ruled out for offside.

After a tight and end-to-end encounter, the 45 minutes came to an end with neither side finding the back of the net.

The ball bounced off the IUIU defender’s hand while in the area, eight minutes into the second half, and the hosts were awarded a penalty.

The right wingback Lasu stepped up to the situation and smashed it past the IUIU custodian, sending the home crowd into ecstasy.

From that moment on in the game, the visiting team improved their possession as they sought a leveller to tie the score.

Denis Turyamuhaki of MUBS cleared his lines in the 87th minute to deny Tamusula’s clear scoring chance after he had left the goalkeeper Otyeng on the floor.

The victory gives the Nakawa-based team six points, making it two wins in two games after defeating YMCA in their first game.