University Football League | Results

Friday, October 6, 2023

Victoria University 1-1 YMCA

Victoria University (VU) and YMCA played to a one-all draw in the University Football League on Friday at IUIU grounds, Kabojja.

Benon Kigenyi put the YMCA in front before Abu Kajjabwangu found the equalizer for Victoria University.

The game had a slow start as both sides chose safety as they grew into the duel.

In the 28th minute, Kigenyi gave YMCA a lead after converting a deep long delivery from defender Sharif Muwaya.

Kajjabwangu benefited from an error by the YMCA’s goalkeeper to level matters at the stroke of the first stanza.

YMCA nearly regained their lead through William Kabunga but the forward failed to guide the ball into the back of the net with only goalkeeper Yusuf Nfumu to beat.

After playing two games in the ongoing campaign, YMCA and Victoria University are still winless.

MUBS remains on top of the Group B log with six points followed by IUIU at three while Victoria University and YMCA are locked at a point each.

The University Football League will continue as KIU hosts Kumi University on Saturday.