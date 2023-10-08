Overview: With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Waigona separated the two teams with a well taken header off a team move that started with goalkeeper Kimera five minutes to time.

Result: KCCA 1-2 Express FC

Express saw off KCCA with a 2-1 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo to ensure the Kasasiro lost a third game in a row.

Isaac Waigona scored a late winner to deny the Kasasiro at least their first point of the season after Muhammad Shaban had cancelled out Derrick Ngoobi’s early goal for the Red Eagles.

KCCA, aware that they needed to pick their first points of the season after faltering in the first two matches started well but fell to Ngoobi’s head off a well-taken corner by Ismail Kawawulo in the 23rd minute.

Man of the match Waigona had forced a good save from Derrick Ochan who was given the starting berth for the first time in the league this season.

Shaban equalized eight minutes later with a header from close range beating Abdul Kimera at the near post from Usama Arafat’s cross.

In the second half, both teams created chances for the second goal but the visitors were dominant with Ramsey Kawooya, Hussein Ssenoga and Andrew Kawooya bossing the midfield.

There were also changes from either coach with Sergio Traguil throwing on Said Mayanja, Herbert Achai and Ashraf Mugume while James Odoch replaced Agoucha and Alpha Ssali with Marvin Oshaba and Shafik Ssebyala.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Waigona separated the two teams with a well-taken header off a team move that started with goalkeeper Kimera five minutes to time.

They could have added more goals but missed a few opportunities as the Kasasiro went all in attack and the Red Eagles played on the counter.

In the end, Express deservedly took all points that lift them to 4th place with 7 points while KCCA stay in the bottom three with zero points out of a possible nine.

After the international break, KCCA visit table leaders Kitara in Masindi while Express will host Bright Stars at Wankulukuku.