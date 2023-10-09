Weekend Results

Tornado Bee V JACC – Jinja

Tornado Bee 267 all out

JACC 101 all out

Tornado Bee won by 166 runs

Premier v Jinja SSS – Jinja

Premier 168 all out

Jinja SSS 61 all out

Premier won by 107 runs

Aziz Damani v Kutchi Tigers – Entebbe

Aziz Damani 234/7

Kutchi Tigers 206 all out

Aziz Damani won by 28 runs

Patidar v Avengers – Lugogo

Patidar 176 all out

Avengers 173 all out

Patidar won by 3 runs

Ceylon Lions v Challengers – Kamengo

Challengers 242 all out

Ceylon Lions 243/9

Ceylon Lions won by 1 wicket

Challengers’ hopes of winning the 50-Over League took a big hit after suffering a one-wicket loss to Ceylon Lions in Kamengo.

Ceylon Lions who have not had good fortune at home got their rewards and they picked up the win at the depth with a wicket to spare.

Kenyan International Alex Obanda (165) plundered 19 boundaries and 7 maximums as he anchored the innings for the hosts to pick up their second win of the season.

It was a win that, in the context of relegation, could be the difference between staying up and going down.

In another relegation six-pointer, Patidar came out on top by the barest of all margins winning by 3 runs against Avengers.

Patidar batted first and set a modest total of 176 but the Avengers failed to time their chase to perfection, running out of resources with three runs still required for the win.

It was Patidar’s first win of the season which also makes things at the bottom interesting with at least four teams still in with a chance of staying up.

Meanwhile, defending champions Aziz Damani were tested by Kutchi Tigers at the Lake Side Oval in Entebbe but even without playing to their full potential Damani managed to get the result.

It was a punch-for-punch contest that had two half-centuries with one on either side with Shrideep Mangela (60) for Aziz Damani and Aezaz Kothariya (56) for Kutchi Tigers.

The win keeps Aziz Damani in third place behind Challengers and Aziz Damani Development.

In Division II, Tornado Bee has done enough to gain promotion back to the top flight after another comprehensive win against the hosts JACC.

Jonathan Ssebanja (137) notched up a century that included 17 boundaries and six maximums.

The big win for the Bees means they remain unbeaten and on top of the table with a perfect record of seven out of seven with three games left to complete the season.

Premier picked the win away from home against the students of Jinja SSS. It was Premier’s second win of the season but it didn’t gain them so much movement up the championship table.