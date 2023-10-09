James Odoch was pleased with both performance and result as Express beat struggling KCCA 2-1 at Lugogo to keep their unbeaten start to the season.

Isaac Wagoina scored the winner five minutes to time to ensure the Red Eagles picked their first victory away to KCCA since 2015.

“I am very happy with the performance of the team because they played under instructions,” Odoch told the post-match press briefing.

“We dominated the game for 90 minutes because we tried to keep the ball and everyone enjoys since I don’t put much pressure on them and this is the result we wanted and hopefully, it will push us further.”

The seven time champions climbed to fourth on the log with 7 points from four games and are just two points off the table summit.

Their next game is at home against Soltilo Bright Stars after the international break.