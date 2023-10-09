Ugandan Brian Mugisha has joined United Arab Emirates side, Al Hilal United.

The centre forward who previously played for Artland Katale (current Wakiso Giants), Horseed and Raadsan (Somalia Premier League) joins the club as a free agent.

“I am delighted to be joining one of the biggest clubs in UAE,” said Mugisha. “It’s an opportunity for me to show my abilities and ready to work hard to repay faith vested in me,” he added.

Mugisha is a product of Ebenezer Soccer Academy, Entebbe whose director Tidhamulala Yafesi was thrilled by the move.

“Right from the young age, Mugisha has worked a lot to play professional football and we hope playing in UAE will be a springboard for him to move to one of the biggest leagues in world football,” said Tidhamulala.

His agent Sven Williamson of Evyta Sports Management also believes Mugisha’s move to Al Hilal United, a club in the second Division of the United Arab Emirates is a step in the right direction for the talented footballer.

“It’s a good move and a step in the right direction for Mugisha whose potential is high.”

Al Hilal United, nicknamed The Hawks was formed four years ago and host their matches at a 44,000-seater, The Sevens stadium.

They are affiliates of English Premier League side, Shefield United, India’s Kerala United and Belgium’s Beerschot VA among others.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Brian Mugisha

Brian Mugisha Date of Birth : 1 st January 2004

: 1 January 2004 Place of Birth : Mbarara, Western Uganda

: Mbarara, Western Uganda Position of play: Forward

Forward Height : 5.7 feet

: 5.7 feet Weight : 72 Kg

: 72 Kg Strong Foot : Right

: Right Key attributes : Very fast, aggressive, good ball control, excellent dribbling skills, shooting from all ranges

: Very fast, aggressive, good ball control, excellent dribbling skills, shooting from all ranges Football Journey : Spartans (Uganda Regional League), Artland Katale (FUFA Big League), Horseed & Raadsan (Somali Premier League)

: Spartans (Uganda Regional League), Artland Katale (FUFA Big League), Horseed & Raadsan (Somali Premier League) Key achievements: League winner with Horseed (2019-2020 Somalia Premier League), Kalamajo Cup champion with Horseed (2019), Top scorer with Artland Katale & Spartans, 2nd Top scorer at Horseed (Somali – 2019 & 2020), Led Raadsan to Arabic Tournament (2020)