Walukuba Barbarians elected a new executive committee to serve the rugby club in an Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Independence Day, October 9, at the De Fantasy Bar in Walukuba town.

Simon Peter Waiswa is the new club chairperson, taking over from Innocent Joshua Olweny. Waiswa, a practising lawyer, served on the previous committee as the legal officer.

He will steer the club for four years from 2023-27 as it enters its second decade of existence. Walukuba have a Mileke Border 7s 2023 trophy to show from their ten years in existence, including multiple regional and second-tier championships from both XVs and the 7s.

New Walukuba Rugby Club Committee:

Chairperson: Simon Peter Waiswa

Simon Peter Waiswa Vice-chairperson: Trevor Richard Muwata

Trevor Richard Muwata Club Secretary: Eric Kaluya

Eric Kaluya Director of Finance – Faisal Mayemba (acting)

Faisal Mayemba (acting) Internal Auditor: George Bukirana

George Bukirana Director of Rugby: Denis Wakate

Denis Wakate Director of Women’s Rugby: Hellen Nangobi

Hellen Nangobi Age-grade Coordinator: Augustine Owori

Augustine Owori Legal Officer: Allan Mwigo

Allan Mwigo Development Officer: Asuman Bajampola

Asuman Bajampola Club Captain: Enoch Nawunya

Denis Wakate who led Walukuba through its infancy on the pitch since 2014 is now Director of Rugby. He will work closely with Hellen Nangobi who is in charge of the women’s game.

Happening now , the Walukuba Barbarians AGM.#barbariansinvasion pic.twitter.com/0P9ZXBqNn3 — Walukuba Rugby Club (@WalukubaRugbyUg) October 9, 2023

No candidate was nominated for the position of Director of Finance during the AGM. Thus, Faisal Mayemba will hold the role in an acting capacity until a suitable member is co-opted at the new committee’s first sitting.

Top on the agenda of that sitting expected to be held within the next four weeks is setting targets and projections for the term of office.

Walukuba are not the only team that have made use of the off-season period to do administrative business. Others include double champions Black Pirates who held a Special General Meeting mid-last week and Mongers whose AGM is scheduled for the end of the month.