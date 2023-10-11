Former Arsenal and Chelsea Youth coach Chris McGinn is among the 243 foreigners interested in the Uganda Cranes job.

The Uganda Cranes are currently without a permanent head coach following Fufa’s decision to part ways with Serbian Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic last month.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, McGinn admits having applied for the job before but didn’t go through and reveals reasons for his persistence.

“Uganda is an interesting football mad country with a potential to be one of the top nations in Africa,” said McGinn. “I feel I can do a lot to turn the potential of the talent in the country into reality, develop a highly attractive playing philosophy for the nation and also consistently qualify for national tournaments,” he added.

Chris McGinn worked with Chelsea Youth Team Credit: Courtesy

Besides Arsenal and Chelsea, McGinn has also worked at Queen Park Rangers (Youth), Bristol City, Fulham, Leyton Orient and the Ghana youth teams among others.

While with Ghana U-20, the side lifted the FIFA U20 World Cup as he worked with Sellas Tetteh.

McGinn is praised for having a big hand in the development of Jack Wilshire, Kierran Kibbs, Fabrice Muamba (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (QPR) and Bobby Zamora (Bristol City Rovers) among other stars.

The UEFA A licensed manager has previously worked under top managers Brian Clough (Nottingham Forest), Sven Goran Eriksson, Terry Venables (England) and Martin Jol (Fulham).

The FA is set to name a permanent technical staff at the end of October with Morley Byekwaso currently in charges on interim.