National Basketball League | 3rd Place Playoff

Wednesday, October 11

UCU Lady Canons 61-52 JT Lady Jaguars

UCU Lady Canons walked away with bronze after cruising past JT Lady Jaguars in the National Basketball League third-place playoff at Lugogo Arena on Wednesday.

The Lady Canons came 22 minutes late on the court and only warmed up for five minutes but kickstarted the game like a house on fire.

Lady Canons led 22-2 at the end of the first period and going into the long break, the Mukono-based side posted a 15-point lead (33-18).

In the third period, the Lady Jaguars returned stronger leading 16-10 as the gap between the two was reduced to a single digit for the first time.

Sudi Ulanga’s charges tried to push further in the last quarter but levelled 18-18 in the block as Lady Canons ran away with a nine-point lead (61-52).

The defending champions were swept by JKL Lady Dolphins in the semifinals but turned up to at least yield a medal from the tough season.

Shooting Guard Moreen Amoding dropped 24 points marking a game-high but it went drowning as her side fell down on the day.

On the other hand, Aziida Nabayunga led the scoring board with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Millicent Otieno and Shillah Lamunu added 10 points, the latter pulled down 10 rebounds to complete a personal double.