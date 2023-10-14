Overview: This was the first Uganda Ladies Open title for Peace Kabasweka after years of near and close finishes.

2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open

Winner : Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) – 68, 75, 78 (221)

: Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) – 68, 75, 78 (221) 1 st Runners up : Iddy Hussein Madina (Tanzania) – 73, 74, 75 (222)

: Iddy Hussein Madina (Tanzania) – 73, 74, 75 (222) 2nd Runners up: Evah Magala (Uganda) – 74, 78, 76 (228)

Peace Kabasweka won the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship at the par 72-Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala city on Saturday, October 14.

The handicap three golfer from Toro Golf Club in the Tourism city of Fort Portal scored a total of 221 strokes in 36 holes played over three rounds.

Kabasweka who led from the opening day to the final round won by a single stroke margin over Tanzania’s Iddy Hussein Madina.

This was her first Uganda Open title after years of near and close finishes.

“This has been a year of blessings. I am over the moon” she exclaimed.

Kabasweka opened the championship in style with a 4-under 68 score; arguably the best in the 73 years history of the ladies open.

On day two, she scored 2-over 74 and added a stroke to 75 on the final round.

“It was a nervy ending but I endured to make it at the end of the day. I thank my caddie, fans and sponsors” she added.

Professional golfer Adolf Muhumuza celebrates with Peace Kabasweka | Credit: John Batanudde

Former Uganda Ladies Union president Evah Magala finished third overall for a combined gross score of 228 (74, 78 and 76).

Defending champion Martha Babirye finished a dismissal 6th with 230 strokes (81, 74 and 75).

Seniors:

Meanwhile, in the seniors’ category, Steven Katwiremu won on sudden death.

The ladies senior winner was Malawian, Roza Mbilizi.

Focus will turn to the men’s amateurs’ tournament next week before the PRO-Am and the professionals’ categories at the end of the month.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of the open.

Other partners include absa bank, nbs sport, National Council of Sports (NCS), Pinnacle Security, Crown Beverages Limited (Aquafina), Case Medcare, Medisell, HH (Motorola) and others.