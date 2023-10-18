University Football League

IUIU 2-0 YMCA

Islamic University in Uganda registered a 2-0 well deserved victory against YMCA comprehensive institute in the University Football League in Mbale.

Ismail Tamubula and Denis Onongo were on target as the Mbale based side bagged maximum points.

The victory took IUIU on level with MUBS on two points setting up an entertaining duel between the two sides.

In the 13th minute, Tamubula gave IUIU the lead through a diving header connecting with a mid cross from the right flank.

The visitors protested the goal citing there was a foul in the build up to the goal but their claims were not given attention.

In the 26th minute, Onongo doubled the lead for the home side through a powerful free-kick from a long range effort.

Two minutes to the end of the first stanza, YMCA’s captain Martin Ssembajjwe received matching orders after a foul on Emmanuel Shikanga.

In the second stanza, YMCA looked the better side even with a man down but were not so productive in the final third.

The loss glues YMCA on the bottom of the group with only one point in three outings.