National Basketball League | Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

JKL Lady Dolphins 61-58 KIU Rangers (Lady Dolphins lead series 2-1)

City Oilers 68-70 KIU Titans (Oilers lead series 2-1)

JKL Lady Dolphins registered a narrow 61-58 victory in game three of the women’s National Basketball League finals at Lugogo Arena on Wednesday.

The victory ascended the two-time league champions to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

After losing game one by a point, the JKL Lady Dolphins have been a better side leaving no stone unturned as they keep sight of the third title.

Lady Dolphins kickstarted on a high posting a 21-14 lead in the first quarter.

KIU Rangers won the second quarter (14-13) but due to a huge deficit in the first block, they went into the long break trailing by six points.

Lady Dolphins returned much energized taking the third quarter with a 17-13 win, hence creating a 10-point gap.

Amidst being on the chasing side all night, KIU reduced the deficit to two points with 36 seconds to play though failed to complete the heist.

Rangers’ Ines Kanyamunza led the scoring with a 17-point game-high while Sharon Kirabo and Perus Nyamwenge contributed 11 points each.

Only Lady Dolphins, Brenda Ekone and Flavia Oketcho, reached double-figure scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Just like Game 2, Becky Keren Longom bossed the paint pulling down a huge 21 rebounds.

The two sides will tussle it out today in game four at Lugogo Arena as the series near completion.