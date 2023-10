Godfrey Nsubuga’s superb performance at the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship continued into the second round played on Thursday.

Ibrahim Bagalana reads the line before putting on the second day of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Amateur Open Godfrey Nsubuga | Credit: John Batanudde Godfrey Nsubuga with his caddie as they plan to attack the course Uganda Amateur Golf Open Day two Joseph Cwinya-ai